17-year-old Zvinashe was last seen in the Manor area of Sheffield, on Sunday, July 10.

South Yorkshire Police (SYP) launched an appeal to find the missing teen on Friday, July 22.

Today, it has emerged that the teen has been found.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Thanks to everybody that shared our appeal to find missing Zvinashe, from Sheffield.

“He was has been found safe and well.”