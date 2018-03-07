Missing Sheffield woman and two children found safe and well

A Sheffield woman reported missing with her two children has been found safe and well.

Charlene Ramsey, aged 37, was reported missing after leaving the Maxwell Street area of Burngreave with her children - nine-year-old Lachara Campbell and one-year-old Lateef Lawlal-Adbgoke - at around 10.30am on Friday, March 2.

CRIME: Sheffield boys, aged 13 and 16, arrested over theft of car with toddler inside

COURT: Man charged over attack on Sheffield police officers

They were found in Manchester yesterday.

POLICE: Hospital cash machines raided in Sheffield