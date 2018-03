A man is due in court later this month over attacks on two police officers and a member of the public.

Alexjandro Ibarz, aged 43, of Manchester Road, Crosspool, is accused of three assaults, criminal damage to a vehicle, criminal damage to property and possession of cannabis following an incident in Netherfield Road, Crookes, on Saturday, February 25.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on March 27.