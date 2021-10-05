Missing Sheffield man Rik found after massive search

A missing Sheffield man has finally been found after a massive search around Rother Valley.

By David Kessen
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:24 am

The man, named by police only as Rik, went missing on Sunday – but was finally found this morning, say officers.

South Yorkshire Police said this morning: “Great news… Rik has been found!

Missing man Rik has been found after a major search after going missing at Rother Valley

“We are pleased to share that missing man, Rik, has been found safe and well this morning (Tuesday 5 October). Officers responded to a call from a concerned member of the public in Beighton at around 8am.

“We, and Rik’s family, would like to say a wholehearted thank you to everyone who has assisted in our search for Rik since Sunday afternoon. We have been inundated with requests to join the search and have appreciated everyone looking out for him and spreading the word.

“Your help makes all the difference in circumstances like these.”

Dozens of officers, a police aircraft, firefighters, and other rescue teams had been involved in the search.

