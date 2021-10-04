Sheffield mum's warning after son, 14, is robbed of his bicycle at knifepoint

The mother, who asked to remain anonymous, said her 14-year-old son was left shaken by the incident in Woodthorpe that took place at around 3.20pm on Saturday, October 2.

She told how her son was out with a friend when a group of what appeared to be teenagers wearing balaclavas and scarves approached them.

She said: "I just want to make other people aware of the fact that this happened on a Saturday afternoon and to let them know that this happened in the community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was reported the boy was on Masefield Road, Sheffield, when the boy was approached by a group of unknown men who demanded he hand over his bike

"My son shook up a little but he wasn't hurt or injured. One of them brandished a knife but he was okay.

"He used the bicycle to commute to school but after what happened, he either walks or I send him."

South Yorkshire Police said it had now launched an investigation into the incident and was appealing for information to help with its enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Police received a call at 3.20pm on Saturday, October 2 to reports of a 14-year-old boy that had been robbed.

"It was reported the boy was on Masefield Road, Sheffield when he was approached by a group of unknown men who demanded he hand over his bike.

"One of the men is reported to have had a knife. The group left with the bike in the direction of Chadwick Road. The boy was not injured.