Missing Sheffield man 'found safe and well' after vanishing from city home

A man police named only as David, 42, was reported missing after last being seen leaving his home in the Wincobank area of the city at around 10.30pm on Sunday, July 25.

He was not seen for a day, with police officers involved in the search for him said to have been ‘increasingly concerned for his welfare’ while he was missing.

He was found safe and well on East Bank Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...