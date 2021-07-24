Police in Sheffield appeal for help to trace missing man
Police in Sheffield have issued an appeal to trace man who has been missing for almost three days.
Saturday, 24th July 2021, 1:25 pm
Officers said Stephen Duff was last seen at Northern General Hospital at 10.30pm on July 22.
He is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, with light brown short hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey North Face tracksuit, multi-coloured trainers and carrying a grey bag.
Anyone with information can contact 101 quoting incident number 74 of 23 July.