Missing Sheffield man found safe after second disappearance in space of three days 

A missing Sheffield man has been found safe and well after his second disappearance in the space of three days.

Andrew Marshall, aged 46, who also uses the surname Moorhouse, was reported missing on Monday morning after last being seen in the Loxley area.

Andrew Marshall, who is also known as Moorhouse, has been found safe and well

He was found in the Peak District yesterday.

Mr Marshall was also reported missing last Friday, but was found safe and well the following day.