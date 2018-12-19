Police issue national appeal for help to find missing Chinese student, aged 17

Have your say

A national appeal for information has been made for help to find a missing Chinese student, aged 17.

North Yorkshire Police is investigating the disappearance of Mei Chen, who has been reported missing in Scarborough.

The teenage girl has been studying at the International School on the town’s Stepney Road since she arrived in the UK on October 21, 2018.

Her host family in Scarborough is said to be ‘very concerned for her safety’ and reported her missing on Monday afternoon.

She left their home at 8.41am that day and took a train from Scarborough to York 9.52am.

She then boarded another train which was heading to London via Peterborough.

Mei’s host family said she had previously mentioned travelling to London to see an unknown person she had met online.

They are worried that due to her young age she could be taken advantage of.

British Transport Police is assisting with the search and all other police forces in the UK have been alerted.

Border and immigration officials have also been notified.

Mei is 5ft 1in tall, slim, with straight, black hair, which is just below her shoulder. She also has a fringe.

The teenager was wearing a long, black coat with a black back-pack, black leggings and black flat-soled ankle boots when she went missing.

Anyone with information should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Quote reference number 12180234144.