Update: South Yorkshire Police revealed at 8.15pm (November 28) that Alan has been found safe and well in Nottinghamshire and has been reunited with his family.

ANPR camera’s captured the car, belonging to Alan, in Arnold in Nottinghamshire around 10.32am today (November 28). His car was found on the A614 Old Rufford Road in Calverton at around 3pm and it is believed he got into a dark coloured vehicle on the same road shortly after, before travelling north.

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information which could help them find Alan, who is white and around six-feet tall. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, t-shirts, a red gilet and white trainers.

75-year-old Alan from Sheffield has been announced as missing after his Audi was found on a Nottinghamshire road today.