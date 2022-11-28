Network Sheffield: Police issue update after four people are hospitalised after falling ill at club
Police officers are continuing to investigate after four people ended up in hospital after falling ill at a Sheffield nightclub.
Emergency services were deployed to Network on Saturday night when four people at a private party at the club fell ill.
Officers were called by the ambulance service just before midnight and found four people who were unwell – two men aged 28 and 18, who have since been discharged from hospital, and a 32-year-old man and a woman, 35, who remain in hospital in a stable condition.