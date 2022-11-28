News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Network Sheffield: Police issue update after four people are hospitalised after falling ill at club

Police officers are continuing to investigate after four people ended up in hospital after falling ill at a Sheffield nightclub.

By Claire Lewis
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Nov 2022, 5:34pm

Emergency services were deployed to Network on Saturday night when four people at a private party at the club fell ill.

Officers were called by the ambulance service just before midnight and found four people who were unwell – two men aged 28 and 18, who have since been discharged from hospital, and a 32-year-old man and a woman, 35, who remain in hospital in a stable condition.

Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: “Enquiries are ongoing to understand how the four became unwell.”

Four people were taken to hospital after falling ill at Network on Matilda Street in Sheffield city centre last weekend (Photo: Alastair Ulke)