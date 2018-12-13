Missing Rotherham girl found in Norfolk

Have your say

A teenage girl from Rotherham has been found safe and well – in Norfolk.

Precious Price, aged 15, was reported missing after last being seen at an address in North Anston on Tuesday afternoon.

Precious Price

South Yorkshire Police announced today that she has been found safe and well in Norfolk.

No other details have been released.

