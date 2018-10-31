MISSING: Police probes underway into four disappearances in South Yorkshire in one week

Have your say

Police investigations are underway into four disappearances in South Yorkshire in one week.

Malcolm Green, aged 37, went missing from his home in Dinnington Road, Woodsetts, at 9am on Sunday, October 28 and has not been seen or heard from since.

Douglas Hall

He is white, of an average build, has light brown hair and a bulldog tattoo on his right forearm.

He is believed to have been wearing a pair of jeans and a dark blue T-shirt when he went missing.

It is thought he may be in the Rotherham, Doncaster or Worksop areas.

Spencer Mawson

Last week, Robert Henry Wood, 35, was also reported missing after he disappeared from his home in Anelay Road, Balby, Doncaster, at 8pm on Friday, October 26.

He is white, 5ft 9ins tall and slim.

Robert has a beard and is thought to be wearing a grey jogging bottoms, a khaki green jacket with grey arms and khaki trainers.

Robert Henry Wood

Douglas Hall, 43, went missing from Wathwood Hospital in Wath, Rotherham, at around 2.10pm on Thursday, October 25.

There are concerns for his safety because he is diabetic and in need of daily medication.

He also has several allergies that mean he must carry an epi-pen at all times, which he does not have with him.

Douglas was seen in Swinton on Saturday, October 27 wearing blue jeans, blue Nike Air trainers and a blue Lacoste top or jacket.

Malcolm Green

Sheffield teenager Spencer Mawson was also reported missing last week.

The 17-year-old was last seen in the Manor area of the city at 9am on Monday, October 22.

He has not been seen or heard from since.

He is known to frequent the Manor and Norfolk Park areas but has also been known to travel out of South Yorkshire.

Spencer is white male, 6ft tall, with short, ginger hair.

When he was last seen, he was wearing black Nike bottoms, a black padded Tommy Hilfiger coat with a hood, black Nike trainers and a small bag.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.