Cannabis farm discovered in Sheffield suburb

These photos show the inside of a cannabis farm which was uncovered by police in Sheffield today.

Police found 140 plants growing at the property in Page Hall, which they said had been recovered by officers.

Officers searched the property after receiving a tip-off

Officers on the Fir Vale team told how they executed a search warrant at the address after receiving information from members of the community.

READ MORE: Here's what to do if you think your neighbours are smoking cannabis

It is not known at this stage whether anyone was at the property when it was searched, or whether any arrests have been made.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.