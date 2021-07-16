Missing man found safe after Sheffield police search
Police have this evening found a man who had been reported missing, prompting a search and a public appeal.
Friday, 16th July 2021, 8:51 pm
Paul Bearder, aged 57, had been reported missing this morning, having last been seen at the Earl Marshall Guest House, on Grimesthorpe Road, in the city.
But police have tonight revealed he has been found safe an well.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We are happy to confirm he has been found safe and well!
“We really appreciate your support!”