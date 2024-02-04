Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help to find a Barnsley man who went missing on Saturday morning.

Godfrey, 71, was last seen at 8am on February 3 at an address in High Street, Goldthorpe.

Barnsley man Godfrey, aged 71, has not been seen since he went missing at around 8am on Saturday (February 3) from the Goldthorpe area.

He is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of a slim build, and with short grey hair and grey stubble.

He usually wears black sunglasses regardless of the weather, and walks with a slight limp.

Godfrey is known to frequent Rotherham and Doncaster, and he also has links to Scarborough and North Yorkshire.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Godrey's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

