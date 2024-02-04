News you can trust since 1887
Missing man Barnsley: Appeal for help to find Godfrey, 71, missing since Saturday morning

Godfrey is known for wearing sunglasses no matter the weather, and walks with a slight limp.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 4th Feb 2024, 16:19 GMT
Police are appealing for help to find a Barnsley man who went missing on Saturday morning.

Godfrey, 71, was last seen at 8am on February 3 at an address in High Street, Goldthorpe.

Barnsley man Godfrey, aged 71, has not been seen since he went missing at around 8am on Saturday (February 3) from the Goldthorpe area.
He is described as 6ft 2ins tall, of a slim build, and with short grey hair and grey stubble.

He usually wears black sunglasses regardless of the weather, and walks with a slight limp.

Godfrey is known to frequent Rotherham and Doncaster, and he also has links to Scarborough and North Yorkshire.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Godrey's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Have you seen him? Do you know where he might be?

If you see Godfrey, please don’t approach him but instead call 999 and report it South Yorkshire Police. If you have any general information about Godfrey’s whereabouts you can report it online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 9 of February 4, 2024.

