More than £260,000 spent cleaning up fly-tipping in Barnsley last year

In the financial year 2022/23, the council spent an eye-watering £264,450 disposing of fly-tipping, including labour, machinery and disposal costs.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet member for environment and highways, told yesterday’s (February 1) full council meeting that BMBC has invested in enforcement teams to ‘pursue those people who choose to break the law’.

He added that he and his team will ‘continue to support every effort to bring those responsible to justice’.

I’m pleased to report that we’ve issued 42 fixed penalty notices,” he said.

“We’ve seized and crushed vehicles responsible for large scale activity, and we’ve had offenders taken to court for prosecution most recently last week.

“We also have a responsibility in terms of education, to remind our residents of the options that they have.