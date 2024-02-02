News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING

More than £260,000 spent cleaning up fly-tipping in Barnsley last year

Barnsley Council spent more than £260,000 clearing up dumped waste last year, as a senior councillor vows to ‘pursue’ those who fly-tip.
By Danielle Andrews
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In the financial year 2022/23, the council spent an eye-watering £264,450 disposing of fly-tipping, including labour, machinery and disposal costs.

Councillor James Higginbottom, cabinet member for environment and highways, told yesterday’s (February 1) full council meeting that BMBC has invested in enforcement teams to ‘pursue those people who choose to break the law’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added that he and his team will ‘continue to support every effort to bring those responsible to justice’.

Most Popular
Fly tippingFly tipping
Fly tipping

I’m pleased to report that we’ve issued 42 fixed penalty notices,” he said.

“We’ve seized and crushed vehicles responsible for large scale activity, and we’ve had offenders taken to court for prosecution most recently last week.

“We also have a responsibility in terms of education, to remind our residents of the options that they have.

“Leaflets are being distributed in the areas that we know are particular hotspots.”

Related topics:Barnsley CouncilBarnsley