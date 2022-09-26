Two 15-year-old girls from Sheffield have been reported missing as a search kicks off with a police appeal.

Morgan and Emily, both aged 15, haven’t been seen since yesterday and officers are investigating reports they may be travelling together by train.

Morgan (left) and Emily (right) have been reported missing and were last seen yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police said “concerns are growing for the girls’ welfare” with Emily last being seen at 11.00am yesterday morning (Sunday, September 25) in the Glebelands Road area of Stocksbridge.

Morgan hasn’t been seen since 9.00pm last night in the Wharncliffe Side area of Sheffield.

Police have said they are also investigating reports of possible sightings in the Nottingham area and are asking anyone who may have seen Morgan or Emily to contact the urgently.