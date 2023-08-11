News you can trust since 1887
Missing girl Sheffield: Search to find Joddilea, 15, last seen in Gleadless on Wednesday

She was last seen with another teenage girl on Wednesday afternoon

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 11th Aug 2023, 08:22 BST

Police are appealing for help to find a Sheffield teenager who has not been since Wednesday afternoon.

Joddilea, 15, was last seen at around 3.50pm on August 9 on Gaunt Drive in the Gleadless area of Sheffield.

Have you seen Joddilea? She has not been seen since Wednesday afternoon (August 9) when she went missing from the Gleadless area of Sheffield
She was seen traveling in the direction of Blackstock Road, and it is believed she was with another teenage girl at the time.

Joddilea is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build and with shoulder-length brown hair, which she may be wearing in a top bun.

She was last seen wearing grey Yeezy trainers, a white t-shirt, black Nike leggings and a cream leather jacket.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joddilea's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?

If you can help, you can pass information to police via South Yorkshire Police's new online live chat, the force's online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 846 of August 9 when you get in touch.

