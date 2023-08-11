She was last seen with another teenage girl on Wednesday afternoon

Police are appealing for help to find a Sheffield teenager who has not been since Wednesday afternoon.

Joddilea, 15, was last seen at around 3.50pm on August 9 on Gaunt Drive in the Gleadless area of Sheffield.

She was seen traveling in the direction of Blackstock Road, and it is believed she was with another teenage girl at the time.

Joddilea is described as white, around 5ft 3ins tall, of a slim build and with shoulder-length brown hair, which she may be wearing in a top bun.

She was last seen wearing grey Yeezy trainers, a white t-shirt, black Nike leggings and a cream leather jacket.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joddilea's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

