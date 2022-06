Thousands of residents were united in worry yesterday (June 30) after South Yorkshire Police asked for help to find 10-year-old Marcus after he disappeared from the Arbourthorne area at around 5.40pm.

The public appeal was shared dozens of times across every region of the city in a bid to help.

Thankfully, the force confirmed in a second post at around 11.30pm that Marcus had been found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...