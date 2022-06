Marcus was last seen at about 5.40pm today (Wednesday 29 June) in the Arbourthorne area.

Marcus is 4ft 2ins tall with blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen at about 5.40pm today (Wednesday 29 June) in the Arbourthorne area.

Officers say they are growing concerned for his welfare.

He is believed to be wearing a white and navy blue coat, Minecraft jogging bottoms and black shoes.

He has links to the Woodhouse area and is known to frequent Sheffield city centre and railway station.