Minibus stolen from South Yorkshire primary school

A minibus has been stolen from a South Yorkshire primary school.

The vehicle was taken from Goldthorpe Primary School on Doncaster Road in Barnsley shortly before 3pm this afternoon.

he bus has distinctive school signage on its side and was last seen heading in the direction of Hickleton, a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 610 of February 20.

