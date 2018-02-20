Sheffield rapist jailed for eight years after subjecting woman to 'horrific, terrifying' ordeal

A Sheffield man who threatened to stab a woman before raping her and walking away has been sent to prison for eight years.

David Vieira Lopez, 28, of Homestead Road, Sheffield, appeared before Sheffield Crown Court today (Tuesday, February 20) after being found guilty of rape earlier this month.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

The court heard how in the early hours of Friday, June 23 last year, Lopez attacked his victim, a 36-year-old woman who cannot be named for legal reasons, in the Wilson Street area of Sheffield. Lopez threatened to stab the woman before raping her and walking away.

The woman was able to call 999, while her phone was concealed, during the attack. On police arrival, she took officers to the scene where they were able to secure DNA evidence that tied Lopez to the crime.

Detective Constable Sam Wardman said: “I am grateful to the victim for her bravery, both while this horrific attack took place and throughout our subsequent investigation.

“Lopez has shown no remorse for his awful crime, refusing to accept responsibility and taking this matter to trial where a jury found him guilty.

“He is now behind bars where he can cause no further harm and I hope the victim is reassured by this result today.

“I also hope this successful conviction and sentencing encourages others who have been victims of sexual offences to have the confidence to come forward, knowing you will be listened to and we will investigate.”

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Steven Ashmore from the Force Crime Unit added: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and I echo DC Wardman’s thanks for her support and courage during our investigation.

“I also wish to thank the officers and staff who worked on this case for their dedicated efforts to identify Lopez and arrest him, taking him off the streets and protecting the public as a result.”