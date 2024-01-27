Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'Phenomenal' demand for limited-edition prints by one of Sheffield's most acclaimed artists has seen them sell out on the opening morning.

Approximately 50 prints by the artist Phlegm, known as the 'Sheffield Banksy', had gone on sale today, Saturday, January 27 at Sheffield's Millennium Gallery, where an exhibition of his work is being held.

The Phlegm: Pandemic Diary exhibition at the Millennium Gallery in Sheffield

But many fans were left disappointed as Sheffield Museums announced this morning that the queue outside the building prior to opening exceeded the stock available of both the prints and the unsigned postcard books being sold.

"The response has been phenomenal and we'd advise against anyone else joining the queue," it said on Saturday morning.

"We're sorry for any disappointment - we'll have more stock of the unsigned postcard books in the next few days and will let you know here as soon as they are available."

The 10cmx12.5cm prints, which came with a signed postcard booked called Don’t Panic! Lockdown Diary by Phlegm, were priced £130 each. They were available from 10am on a first come, first served basis, limited to one per customer.

Those who missed out today may still be able to get their hands on one of the prints or the postcard books, which will be going on sale through Phlegm's online shop. For more information, you can follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/phlegm_art/.

Phlegm: Pandemic Diary opened at the Millennium Gallery on January 13 and runs until Sunday, July 7. Entry is free.

The exhibition features 67 pen and ink drawings made by the artist while documenting his observations of daily life in lockdown during the Covid pandemic.