Sheffield Council agrees to defer separate food waste collection until 2038

There’s been a major update on the rollout of separate food bin collections in Sheffield.

Sheffield City Council’s waste and street scene policy committee has debated the introduction of separate, weekly food waste recycling collections as part of its obligations set out in the Environmental Act.

A report – made available for the committee meeting – said that local authorities must comply with the regulations and implement a separate, weekly food waste recycling service by March 31, 2026.

The introduction of a food waste collection service would mean households receive an additional outside bin – on top of the usual black, brown, and blue bins – for the separation of food waste.

However, officers recommended the council submit an application to the Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) for a transitional arrangement until the end of the Veolia Integrated Waste Management contract in 2038.

The report said: “The proposed option will provide sufficient time for the Council to consider the timing of the introduction of a food waste collection service on an annual basis.”

Neil Townrow, a waste strategy officer, told the committee that while the government had said almost £300million would be made available for “implementation costs”, Sheffield would be getting around one per cent (of that).

He said: “But there are no details in terms of any amount of ongoing funding the council would receive.

“The government has just said they would cover ‘reasonable costs’”.

He added they recommended delaying the rollout until 2038 as it would provide the council with “maximum flexibility”.