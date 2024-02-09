News you can trust since 1887
Michelin Guide 2024: Watch as new restaurants are awarded Michelin stars

Sadly there were no Michelin stars for Sheffield, but there was a new star for one restaurant in Yorkshire
By Robert Cumber
Published 9th Feb 2024, 10:03 GMT
Top chefs from around the UK and Ireland gathered to watch as some of the world's best restaurants were awarded coveted Michelin stars.

The Michelin Guide Ceremony 2024 took place in Manchester on Monday, February 5, with one new three-star restaurant announced, six new two-star venues and 18 extra one-star destinations.

Sadly there were no Michelin stars for Sheffield, as London again dominated, but there was a new star for one restaurant in Yorkshire.

Despite not winning any Michelin stars, a number of restaurants in and around Sheffield have been included in the latest edition of the culinary bible.

You can watch exclusive footage from the ceremony on Shots! TV here or on Freeview Channel 276.

