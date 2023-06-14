The Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have said they have received multiple reports over bad parking outside the primary school.

The Sheffield North East NPT have revealed Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) will be attending Meynell School in Parson Cross at pick up and drop off times.

The PCSOs will be handing out parking safety leaflets and issuing advice to motorists, after the team said they are "continuing to receive reports of inconsiderate and dangerous parking" outside the school at the start and end of the day.

The force have taken formal action against one driver outside Meynell School this morning.

In a statement, the Sheffield North East NPT said: "We are urging parents to 'park safely' when visiting the school gates and be considerate to all."

Last week, Sheffield North West's NPT shared an image of a Nissan Micra, which had been seized for a second time in five months. The Micra was again towed for parking on the same piece of pavement it had in the first instance.