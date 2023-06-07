A motorist responsible for “appallling” parking in a Sheffield suburb has had their car towed away for a second time in just over five months.

The car was seized by South Yorkshire Police after being left in exactly the same place as it was the first time it was towed away.

Photos shared by South Yorkshire Police on both occasions show the silver Nissan abandoned on a pavement at the junction of two roads.

Pedestrians using the pavements on either street would be forced into the road to get past the vehicle.

A car was seized by South Yorkshire Police over "appalling" parking

The parking has been highlighted by the Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team, which covers areas including Walkley and Broomhall.

A Facebook post reads: “As part of Operation Park Safe, we have recovered this vehicle again this week for parking in the same position we seized it from last year.

“We started trialling Operation Park Safe in the North West area in 2022 to reduce the issue of illegal, dangerous and anti-social parking within our communities. We will continue to seize any vehicles parked in this type of position and obstructing our streets.”

When the car was towed away last December, the team posted: “A car was seized by the Sheffield North West Neighbourhood team after it was found parked in an appalling manner.

It will cost the driver of this car to get the vehicle back

“It’s going to be a costly way to finish this year as they’ll be issued with three points and fine when they claim their vehicle back!”

South Yorkshire Police can be contacted on 0800 555111.