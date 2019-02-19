A group of men are wanted by South Yorkshire Police over a disturbance outside a Doncaster nightclub.

Officers have released CCTV images of a number of men who they believe could hold vital information about the disorder outside Kooky’s nightclub in Silver Street, Doncaster town centre.

At around 3.45am on Saturday, February 9, officers were called to the club following reports that a group of men, who had been inside the venue earlier, had become aggressive towards door staff.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

Do you know these men?

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and released under investigation.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 166 of February 9.

Crimestoppers can be contacted, anonymously, on 0800 555111.