Barnsley man appears in court charged with baby murder
A Barnsley man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a baby.
Anton Shields, aged 37, was arrested after a two-month old baby boy was found with head injuries at a property in Steward Gate, Bamford, Derbyshire, on June 27.
The baby was airlifted to Sheffield Children’s Hospital but died two days later.
Shields, of Hardwick Crescent, Barnsley, was initially accused of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm with intent but the charge changed to murder after the baby’s death.
He appeared at Derby Crown Court yesterday, where he was remanded in custody ahead of another hearing on August 27.