Two men have appeared in court accused of firearms offences in Sheffield.

Nashad Khan, aged 30, of Cromford Street, near Bramall Lane and Zieshan Khan, 26, of Rock Street. Burngreave, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm without a certificate and possession of ammunition for a firearm without a certificate.

Wolseley Road, Sharrow

Nashad Khan is also charged with possession of a firearm when prohibited for life.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday, March 2 , when officers stopped a vehicle in Wolseley Road, Sharrow.

Both men were remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, April 1.