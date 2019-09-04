Men hunted by police over disturbance in Sheffield street involving baseball bats
A police hunt is under way for two men involved in a disturbance in a street in which baseball bats were used.
South Yorkshire Police said officers were called to the Gayton Road area of Pitsmoor at 7.45pm on Monday after violence broke out following a collision.
A black Toyota Avensis and a silver 4x4 type vehicle were involved in the crash and two occupants of the 4x4 are reported to have jumped out of the vehicle and damaged with Toyota with baseball bats.
They then attacked the Toyota driver – a man in his 20s, who escaped with minor injuries.
South Yorkshire Police said “An investigation is underway to identify the individuals involved.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 821 of September 2.
Information can also be given, anonymously, to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.