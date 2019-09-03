Two shoplifters nabbed in Sheffield suburb
Two shoplifters, who are responsible for 14 offences in Heeley and town, have been arrested on Tuesday evening.
Tuesday, 03 September, 2019, 18:39
In a tweet, Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Police said the officers have been searching for the suspects over the last few days until they spotted one of them running into a shop on Cherry Street.
"Shame we think but at least we'll get one..until we find the other suspect hiding in there with him!
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
"Both are on their way to custody as we speak," they said.