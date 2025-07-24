Three men have been found guilty of raping vulnerable girls in Rotherham 25 years ago.

The first two men, Kessur Ajaib and Mohammed Makhmood, were found guilty of rape of a victim who was just 14 at the time.

A third man, Sageer Hussain, raped a second girl, a jury at Sheffield Crown Court also found today(July 23).

NCA senior investigating officer Alan Hastings said: “Ajaib, Hussain and Makhmood subjected two young girls to devastating acts of sexual abuse, the consequences of which the victims have lived with for almost 25 years.”

Kessur Ajaib and Mohammed Makhmood – both 43 and of Rotherham – were aged between 18 and 20 at the time of offending.

The girl was attacked by Ajaib while out in Rotherham, after he made conversation with her and gave her alcohol.

He then lured her to an alleyway in a residential area, where he raped her.

Makhmood carried out his own attack when he found the girl waiting at a bus stop one evening.

He invited her to smoke a cigarette with him, then led her to a nearby graveyard where he raped her.

Sageer Hussain lived in Rotherham at the time but is currently in prison serving a sentence for separate sexual offences.

He was 14 at the time, but is now 39 years old.

The second girl used to see Hussain around Rotherham town centre.

On one occasion, Hussain led her down an alleyway and said he would not let her back out unless she had sex with him.

She refused and he raped her.

All three men were remanded in custody ahead of sentencing.

Hussain is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on 7 November, while Ajaib and Makhmood are due to be sentenced at the same court on 21 November.

Officers from Operation Stovewood - the NCA’s enquiry into historic allegations of sexual abuse in Rotherham - contacted the victims after identifying they may have been victims of child sexual abuse.

Hastings said: “Those victims have now, at last, had their voices heard and their accounts believed.

“While this could never eradicate the suffering caused by their attackers, I hope it will pave the way for the women to move forward with their lives.”

Liz Fell, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, said: "These men deliberately exploited the victims’ youth and vulnerability to manipulate and control them. They sexually abused the victims, who were children, in the most horrendous way.

“The treatment these young girls endured was appalling – they were attacked in isolated locations and subjected to humiliation and verbal abuse.”

The NCA's Operation Stovewood remains the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

To date 46 people – including Hussain, Ajaib and Makhmood – have been convicted.