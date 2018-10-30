Men charged with supermarket raids in Rotherham

Two men have been charged with three supermarket raids in Rotherham.

Thomas Birbeck, aged 33 of Oldcoates Close, Dinnington, is accused of two burglaries committed in June and July – one at Tesco on Undergate Road, Rotherham and the other at the Co-Op on Woodhouse Green, Thurcroft.

Cigarettes, phones and games were stolen from Tesco and cigarettes were taken from the Co-op store.

John Williams, 26, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of burglary after the Co-op store on Main Street, Swallownest was broken into in June.

A large quantity of cigarettes were stolen in the raid.

Both Williams and Birbeck have been remanded in custody to appear before Sheffield Crown Court at a later date.