Drug dealer threw £3,000 into neighbour’s garden during police raid in Doncaster

A drug dealer threw a wallet containing £3,000 into his neighbour’s garden during a police raid of his home in Doncaster.

Levi Oberg, aged 23, of Schofield Street, Mexborough, was caught throwing the cash into a neighbour’s garden as he attempted to flee when police officers raided his home last September.

Levi Oberg and Shannon Neylan

Officers found the cash and during a search of Oberg’s home also found heroin, crack cocaine, spice and cannabis.

A number of scales and mobile phones were also recovered.

Oberg was arrested at the scene along with Shannon Neylan, 22, also of Schofield Street, Mexborough.

They both pleaded guilty to possession of drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of drugs and were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court last Friday.

Oberg was jailed for three years and four months while Neylan received a 12-month community order and rehabilitation.

PC Mark Roostan, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “Tackling the supply and distribution of drugs across Doncaster and in Mexborough in particular is a priority for our CID teams.



“We are regularly carrying out warrants and other proactive operations to disrupt such criminality in order to make the area a better and much safer place to live.



“If you ever have concerns about drugs, or other criminality, in your area, please speak to us.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.