Men charged with robberies of post office, newsagents and off licence in Sheffield

Have your say

Two men have been charged over robberies at a post office, newsagents and off licence in Sheffield.

Cain Froggatt, aged 30, of no fixed abode and Alan Smith, 35, of Batemoor Road, Batemoor, have been charged with three counts of robbery and two counts of possessing a bladed article.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court.

CRIME: Tennis balls filled with drugs and mobile phones thrown over prison wall in Doncaster

The charges relate to robberies at Totley Rise Post Office, McColl’s Newsagents on Ecclesall Road South and Westwick News and Booze in Greenhill.

The offences were all reported between Monday, January 14 and Saturday, January 19.

Smith is also charged with a burglary at Tesco on Birley Moor Road on January 11.

READ MORE: Police find two cannabis factories in Rotherham

Froggatt has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court hearing after appearing before Sheffield magistrates.

APPEAL: Rotherham woman still missing after vanishing on Christmas Day

Smith is due at court today.