Men charged over shooting in Doncaster

Two men have been charged over a shooting in Doncaster after a gun was fired towards a house.

Callum Huttom-Spigner, aged 24, of no fixed abode and Camice Joseph Hayibor, 23, of Wembley, Middlesex, are due to appear before Doncaster magistrates today over the incident in Regent Street, Balby.

Huttom-Spigner is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm without a certificate.

Hayibor is charged with possession of a bladed article.

The charges relate to an incident at 11.30pm on Friday, November 23, where a window was shot at.

Nobody was injured in the shooting.

A 21-year-old man and two women, aged 22 and 25, have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Anna Sedgwick said: “I understand that this incident will have caused alarm within the local community and in Doncaster.

“Our officers are working hard to understand the circumstances surrounding this matter and we continue to appeal for information.

“If you live locally and witnessed the incident, or hold information that could help with our investigation, please call us.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 982 of November 23 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.