Men arrested for assault after Rotherham collision

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of assault following a collision in Rotherham.

The men, aged 34, 35 and 38, were arrested after a collision between a pedestrian and a red Transit van on Brow Hill Road, Maltby, at 1.50pm on Saturday, June 2.

South Yorkshire Police said officers received reports that a 22-year-old man had been involved in a collision with a red Transit van and that after the incident two men got out of the van and assaulted the pedestrian before getting back in the van and leaving the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital but has since been released.

The Maltby men arrested over the incident have been released pending further enquiries.

Officers want to hear from witnesses or anyone with information on the whereabouts of the van.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 530 of June 2.