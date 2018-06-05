Robbers dragged Rotherham couple from bed, tied them up and threatened to pour boiling water over them

CCTV images have been released of three men wanted over a robbery in which a Rotherham couple were dragged from their bed, tied up and threatened with having boiling water poured over them.

Crooks broke into a flat above Ellie's takeaway in High Street, Maltby, and tied the terrified occupants up before making demands for cash, searching the flat and then stealing money from the shop downstairs.

Officers are linking the raid, which happened at around 12.30am on Monday, May 21, with a break-in at Bramley Mini Market on Flanderwell Lane, Bramley, in the early hours of the following morning.

Cash, tobacco and electronic cigarette items were stolen from the supermarket.

Police believe the same men may have been involved in both incidents.

Detective Constable Becky Straw, said: "This was an incredibly nasty, violent incident which has understandably left the couple extremely distressed.

"We now need your help to identify the men in the footage as we continue with our enquiries. We’d like to speak to them in connection to what happened."

DC Straw added: "While I appreciate it’s difficult to see the faces of those in the footage, I’m hopeful that someone will recognise their clothing or mannerisms and come forward with information."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 17 of May 22.