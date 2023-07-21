The family friendly attraction, with water slides, pools and a 1,000sqm beach, is opening today for the school holidays.

Meadowhall's Summer Beach Club, boasting a 1,000sqm beach, water slides, three pools, family entertainers, a cocktail bar and street food, opens today.

These are the first photos showing inside the huge new attraction in the Orange Car Park at the popular Sheffield shopping centre, which opens from 5.30pm today, Friday, July 21.

The Summer Beach Club at Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield. Photo: Meadowhall

The Summer Beach Club will open from 5.30pm-9pm today and after that every day for the next six weeks until September 3, from 12pm-9pm Sunday to Thursday and 12pm-9.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The new attraction includes:

An Aqua Splash water park with slides and three inflatable pools

A Beach Retreat, with live music and other entertainment, serving summer cocktails, mocktails and beers

A Theme Park with a rollercoaster, carousel and helter-skelter, plus classic fairground attractions including waltzers and dodgems

Feast Street, where visitors can find a range of street food, along with cold slushies and ice cream.

The Summer Fun Squad children's entertainers, who will be on hand each day from 1pm to 4pm hosting daily themed party games and entertainment, from foam parties and balloon modelling to mini discos and more.

How much is entry to Meadowhall Summer Beach Club and AquaSplash, and how do you book tickets?

Entry will cost from £2.50 per person for all-day access to the beach area and entertainment, with additional costs for rides, food and drinks, and entry to AquaSplash.

Fairground rides at the new Summer Beach Club, at Meadowhall, Sheffield, which also has water slides, pools and a 1,000sqm beach. Photo: Meadowhall

AquaSplash entry is priced £5 and includes all-day access to the event, the beach area, Summer Fun Squad games and live entertainment. You can buy tickets on the day but visitors are advised to book their places to avoid disappointment. When booking, you can choose to reserve a lounger and buy tokens priced £1 each, with between two and five tokens required for the rides.

How much will rides cost and are there age restrictions?

Under-14s must be accompanied into AquaSplash by an adult, and some rides will have age and size restrictions.

These images taken at Meadowhall on Friday, July 6 show the attraction beginning to take shape, with some of the rides children will be able to enjoy already visible