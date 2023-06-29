Make sure to get there early to get your towels on the sunbeds.

Meadowhall shopping centre is bringing the beach to Sheffield this summer with sand, water features and sun loungers that will provide the perfect spot to relax, play or catch up with families and friends.

From July 21, get your toes in the sand and soak up the sun on a decked beach area outside the shopping centre, with tiki parasols and a comfy undercover seating area at the exclusive Beach Club Lounge.

The club will also feature an AquaSplash waterpark with three inflatable pools and water slides to help shoppers cool down, while a fun fair boasts a line-up of rides to get your heart rate up, including a Mega Roller Coaster and classic favourites like the helter-skelter, waltzers, dodgems and game stalls.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre is hosting the Summer Beach Club resort this summer from July 21, with sun loungers and an AquaSplash water park. Images by Meadowhall, Summer Beach Club.

There will also be regular entertainment acts and live music to keep the party going all day long at The Beach Retreat while you sip on refreshing summer cocktails, ice-cold beers, and mouth-watering wines.

Meanwhile, a hand-picked selection of artisan street food trucks will treat your taste buds to a variety of flavours at Feast Street, serving up fresh dishes that will keep you coming back for more. More of a sweet lover? Why not indulge your sweet tooth with slushies and ice creams for little and big kids alike – perfect for beating the heat on long summer days.