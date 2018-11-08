Meadowhall have promised a big surprise during tonight’s Christmas Live but what could it be?

Have your say

Meadowhall Christmas Live is back again and it promises to be one of the best yet.

Billed as the Ultimate Christmas Party, thousands of people will flock to the shopping centre tonight to kick off the festive season in style.

Meadowhall Christmas Live: Credit - Meadowhall

This year’s event will feature X Factor’s winning act Rak Su as well as HRVY, M.O, Max George , Bang Bang Romeo and Tom Zanetti.

Last year, pop legend Craig David graced the stage, joined by James Hype, Matt Terry, Raye, 5 After Midnight and James Cusack.

While that could be hard to beat this year, Meadowhall have teased fans with a special surprise during tonight’s event.

They tweeted: “We’re setting up for tomorrow’s #MHXmasLive! There’s a surprise in store... can you guess what it could be?”

Naturally, fans were quick to share their excitement as well as guessing what the surprise is.

Holly Lambert tweeted asking if New Hope Club would be performing while another suggested a surprise appearance from the Vamps.

Saskia tweeted asking for a Wanted reunion with another hopeful fan praying for it to be local legends The Arctic Monkeys.

Whatever the surprise may be, it’s sure to be an incredible night!