Meadowhall Christmas Live 2018: Timings, tickets, line-up and everything you need to know 

Christmas is right around the corner and that can only mean one thing – Meadowhall Christmas Live is back!

After last year’s huge success, the ultimate Christmas party returns on Thursday night (November 8) with a star-studded line-up.

So, here’s everything you need to know.

Who is playing?

Winning X Factor Act Rak-Sy will be performing at this year’s event as well as HRVY, M.O, Max George , Bang Bang Romeo and Tom Zanetti.

Are tickets still available?

Tickets for this year’s event have now sold out.

Proceeds from the concert will be shared between Meadowhall’s Charity of the Year, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Capital FM’s charity Global’s Make Some Noise.

This year’s new ticket price is £5.95, an increase in cost because of ‘heightened security measures and inevitable supplier cost increases’.

What are the timings>

The event lasts from 6pm – 8.30pm.

Meadowhall advise that customers aim to gain access into the event arena as near to 4.30/5pm as possible to avoid the queues which may be large due to the increased security checks and measures.

What if your ticket hasn’t arrived?

If you’ve not received your wristbands by Monday 5th November then you should contact the booking line to inform them in advance of the event.

How to get to Meadowhall

Customers are encouraged to use public transport including the bus, tram or train.

However, for anyone wanting to travel by car there is free parking available.

Please visit meadowhall.co.uk/directions for more information on how to get to the Centre.

Is there a drop-off and pick-up point?

A pick-up and drop-off point is located on the lower level in the Red car park.

Can I go in and out of the arena?

No. This year due to increased security measures, once you are inside the event arena you must stay for the duration of the concert.

If you choose to leave before the event finishes your wristband will be marked as void and you will not be permitted re-entry.

Why is this?

With the increased security measures on entry into the event, Meadowhall said it may cause congestion, delays and confusion with those trying to come in for the first time.

They said: “The attention of our stewarding teams on the night needs to be focused on the safety and security of the event, rather than with trying to determine which customers have already been checked in.”

Are there toilets in the arena?

Yes, as well as facilities for disabled concert goers

Can I bring food?

No, but there is food and drink on sale within the arena.

Do I need to bring ID?

Security on the gate may ask to check ID if:

A).The concert goer looks like they may be under the age of 10.

B). To prove you are over 18, if you are the accompanying guardian for any 10-13 year olds.

What are accepted forms of ID?

Student card

Travel card showing photo and D.O.B

Travel South Yorkshire Megatravel card

Valid UK PASS card

Passport

Driver’s Licence (provisional or full)

Any other official form of photo ID stating owner’s full name and D.O.B

Child Non-Photo ID: Birth certificate – A photocopy is also accepted