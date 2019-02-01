Have your say

McDonald’s is open for business today 24 hours after a machete attack in Sheffield city centre.

A 47-year-old man was slashed in an attack outside the fast food restaurant on High Street at around 9.30am yesterday.

McDonald's is open for business today after a machete attack yesterday morning

CRIME: Two more arrested in Tom Bell murder probe in Doncaster



He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

POLICE: Cocaine, cannabis and thousands of pounds found during police raid in Doncaster

Sy Daouda, 21, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

READ MORE: Delivery driver robbed in ambush on Sheffield estate

He is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

More to follow.