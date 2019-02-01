McDonald’s is open for business today 24 hours after a machete attack in Sheffield city centre.
A 47-year-old man was slashed in an attack outside the fast food restaurant on High Street at around 9.30am yesterday.
He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
Sy Daouda, 21, of Wensley Street, Grimesthorpe, has been charged with wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.
He is due at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.
