Two more arrests have been made in the Tom Bell murder probe in Doncaster.

A 51-year-old woman from Balby and a 33-year-old man from Edlington were arrested last night on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to murder.

Tom Bell

CRIME: Police probe into McDonald’s machete attack continues

Both have been bailed as police enquiries continue.

POLICE: Trio jailed for 29 years for threatening men from Doncaster with gun and machete

Tom, a professional boxer from Intake, was shot at the Maple Tree pub on the Woodfield Plantation estate in Balby at around 8.45pm on Thursday, January 17.

READ MORE: Three men quizzed over 'terrifying' armed raid in which gun was fired inside Doncaster house

Seven arrests have been made so far in total.

Joseph Bennia, 28 and Scott Geoffrey Gocoul, 29, both of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and remanded in custody with a trial date set for Wednesday, May 1.

They have not yet entered any pleas.

Two men, aged 33 and 37, who were both arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, were released on bail.

A 21-year-old woman also arrested on suspicion of assisting was released under investigation earlier in the police probe.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 796 of January 17.

Information can also be logged at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY19A01-PO1