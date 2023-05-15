A teenage girl had to be taken to hospital after a fire broke out near homes on a Sheffield estate.

It was one of two blazes last night which saw people need medical treatment from emergency services on a busy night for fire crews in the city.

The girl, aged 15, was taken to hospital by ambulance by paramedics after the blaze broke out in a communal bin store on Mawfa Avenue, near Norton, shortly before 10pm last night.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene and had to break into the blazing bin area to fight the fire with a hose.

A teenager girl was taken to hospital after a fire broke out on Mawfa Avenue, near Norton. File picture shows firefighters after battling a fire in Sheffield

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Some smoke had spread through the building which caused a 15-year-old girl to suffer from smoke inhalation. She was later taken to hospital by paramedics. Firefighters had left the scene by 10.20pm.”

Brearley Drive fire Parson Cross

Shortly after crews left Mawfa Avenue, another emergency call was received, after a blaze had broken out in a shed on Brearley Drive, near Parson Cross.

Three fire engines were sent to the scene just before 10.30pm, finding the shed was well alight

A spokesman said: “Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the nearby house to confirm that the fire had not spread within property as both side windows were damaged from the heat and flame. Once the fire was extinguished, a ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke. Crews carried out first aid to one man was burnt whilst trying to extinguish the fire using a neighbour’s garden hose. He was later treated by paramedics.”