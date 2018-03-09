Masked men with axe, machete and knife threatened staff during raid in Sheffield

Three masked men armed with an axe, machete and knife escaped with cash after a raid in Sheffield.
The robbers, who are now on the run, struck at a business on Loundside, Chapeltown, at 4.50pm yesterday.
South Yorkshire Police said the robbers ushered staff into a back room during the raid.
The name of the business has not yet been released.
A police spokesman said: "At approximately 4.50pm on Thursday, three masked offenders entered a commercial premise on Loundside.
"They were armed with an axe, machete and knife.
"All staff were ushered into a rear room and demands for cash made.
"The offenders left with an amount of cash, no one was physically hurt."
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.