Masked men with axe, machete and knife threatened staff during raid in Sheffield

Three masked men armed with an axe, machete and knife escaped with cash after a raid in Sheffield.

The robbers, who are now on the run, struck at a business on Loundside, Chapeltown, at 4.50pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the robbers ushered staff into a back room during the raid.

The name of the business has not yet been released.

A police spokesman said: "At approximately 4.50pm on Thursday, three masked offenders entered a commercial premise on Loundside.

"They were armed with an axe, machete and knife.

"All staff were ushered into a rear room and demands for cash made.

"The offenders left with an amount of cash, no one was physically hurt."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.