Masked men with axe, machete and knife threatened staff during raid in Sheffield

Staff were threatened during an armed raid in Sheffield
Three masked men armed with an axe, machete and knife escaped with cash after a raid in Sheffield.

The robbers, who are now on the run, struck at a business on Loundside, Chapeltown, at 4.50pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police said the robbers ushered staff into a back room during the raid.

The name of the business has not yet been released.

A police spokesman said: "At approximately 4.50pm on Thursday, three masked offenders entered a commercial premise on Loundside.

"They were armed with an axe, machete and knife.

"All staff were ushered into a rear room and demands for cash made.

"The offenders left with an amount of cash, no one was physically hurt."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.