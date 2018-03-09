Man and woman arrested after police chase in Sheffield following supermarket raid

A man and woman are being quizzed this morning after a police chase in Sheffield following a supermarket raid.

The pair were arrested in Mawfa Avenue, Gleadless, at around 5am in connection with the burglary of the Co-op on Baslow Road, Totley, a short time before.

The 25-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for officers.

During the incident a police vehicle was rammed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 5am this morning, officers engaged in a pursuit with a white Peugeot following reports it was connected to a reported burglary at a supermarket on Baslow Road, Sheffield.

"Following a short pursuit, the car was brought to a stop on Mawfa Avenue, Sheffield.

"A 25-year-old man and 51-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of burglary and failing to stop for officers. They currently remain in police custody."