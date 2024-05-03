Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man in his 50s has died after a house fire broke out at a property in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

Firefighters were called out to the fatal blaze at a property on Manor Oaks Gardens, Park Hill at midnight on Monday (April 29).

A spokepserson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) told The Star that a man injured in the blaze has sadly passed away.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway,” the SYFR spokesperson said.

They added: “Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire and firefighters left the scene shortly after 1.34am.”

Police and ambulance resources were also dispatched to the scene.