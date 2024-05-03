Manor Oaks Gardens, Park Hill: Tragedy as man dies after house fire breaks out in Sheffield neighbourhood
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man in his 50s has died after a house fire broke out at a property in a Sheffield neighbourhood.
Firefighters were called out to the fatal blaze at a property on Manor Oaks Gardens, Park Hill at midnight on Monday (April 29).
A spokepserson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue (SYFR) told The Star that a man injured in the blaze has sadly passed away.
“An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway,” the SYFR spokesperson said.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails
They added: “Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire and firefighters left the scene shortly after 1.34am.”
Police and ambulance resources were also dispatched to the scene.
Residents living in the area reported seeing an emergency services presence, including a crime scene investigation team, on the street in the days following the fire.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.